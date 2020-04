Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2201-4

A set of five small molecules can induce the transformation of fibroblasts into rod photoreceptor-like cells, which can partially restore pupil reflex and visual function when transplanted into a rod degeneration mouse model.

