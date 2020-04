Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 16 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01132-y

June Almeida left school at age 16 but went on to a storied career — although her initial coronavirus paper was rejected as “just bad pictures of influenza”. Plus: Major League Baseball teams become guinea pigs for coronavirus research and a neutrino discovery offers clues to the great matter–antimatter mystery.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/vXJtUZFOsIM/d41586-020-01132-y