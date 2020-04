Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2152-9

A quantum system combining the accuracy of trapped ions and the speed of Rydberg atoms is reported; the implemented fast gate is a step towards a scalable quantum computer.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/6F8LmR51RlI/s41586-020-2152-9