Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00750-w

Tools have been developed to project inequalities in education around the world to 2030. They reveal that overall inequality will decline, but that all world regions will fall short of achieving universal secondary education.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/kHap-U_Ytco/d41586-020-00750-w