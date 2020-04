Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01108-y

Some scientists welcome government vetting because it could stop poor-quality COVID-19 papers being published – others fear it is an attempt to control information.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/lythBF91cVc/d41586-020-01108-y