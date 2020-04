Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01020-5

A method for identifying atmospheric contamination of volcanic-gas samples reveals variations in the isotopic composition of nitrogen in the mantle, and provides a clearer view of the origins of this element in Earth’s interior.

