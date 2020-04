Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2185-0

Mutations in genes involved in immune signalling and vesicle trafficking cause defects in the leaf microbiome of Arabidopsis thaliana that result in damage to leaf tissues, suggesting mechanisms by which terrestrial plants control the level and diversity of endophytic phyllosphere microbiota.

