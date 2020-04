Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00976-8

Silicon used for electronics has a cubic crystal lattice, which makes the material unsuitable for photonics applications. A method for producing germanium and silicon–germanium alloys that have hexagonal lattices offers a solution.

