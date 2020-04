Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2187-y

If early mitosis is too short, separase induces apoptosis by cleaving MCL2 and BCL-XL, thereby eliminating cells that are prone to chromosome missegregation.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/iRcz6UfaRfY/s41586-020-2187-y