Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01083-4

There are 78 confirmed COVID-19 vaccine candidates, 5 of which have already entered clinical trials. Plus: an engineered enzyme that dissolves one of the world’s most commonly used plastics, and giant dinosaur footprints found on the roof of a cave.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/P9E_aNo4SxU/d41586-020-01083-4