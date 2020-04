Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 09 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01068-3

US labs that underwent huge efforts to retool for COVID-19 testing still aren’t operating at full capacity. Experts say the lack of a national strategy is largely to blame.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/_SGUzy6cmpg/d41586-020-01068-3