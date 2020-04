Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2149-4

Computer-aided engineering produces improvements to an enzyme that breaks down poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) into its constituent monomers, which are used to synthesize PET of near-petrochemical grade that can be further processed into bottles.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/113IjINzYA0/s41586-020-2149-4