Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2141-z

NaLi molecules are cooled to micro- and nanokelvin temperatures through collisions with ultracold Na atoms by using molecules and atoms in stretched hyperfine spin states and applying two evaporation stages.

