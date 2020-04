Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2162-7

Archaeological evidence that anthropic landscape changes and crop cultivation in southwestern Amazonia began about 10,000–11,000 years ago confirms that the region is a centre of early plant domestication.

