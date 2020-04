Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2189-9

Using annual projections of temperature and precipitation to estimate when species will be exposed to potentially harmful climate conditions reveals that disruption of ecological assemblages as a result of climate change will be abrupt and could start as early as the current decade.

