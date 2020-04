Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 08 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00975-9

The timing of disruptions to biodiversity associated with global warming is a key, but little-explored, dimension of change. Will losses in biodiversity occur all at once, or be spread out over time?

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/eElhNNuiZgQ/d41586-020-00975-9