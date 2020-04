Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 01 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2165-4

Analyses of the hominin skull from Broken Hill, Zambia, place it at an earlier date than previously thought, confirming that later Middle Pleistocene Africa was home to at least three lineages of hominin.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/30lPlvqOiNM/s41586-020-2165-4