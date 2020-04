Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2142-y

All possible chemical transformations between amine and carboxylic acid groups are mapped using an automated string-based combinatorics method, showing that the properties and functions of the products vary considerably over all plausible reactions.

