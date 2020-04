Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 01 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2146-7

Analyses of the recovery of marine populations, habitats and ecosystems following past conservation interventions indicate that substantial recovery of the abundance, structure and function of marine life could be achieved by 2050 if major pressures, including climate change, are mitigated.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/QQ2MP3DQbfs/s41586-020-2146-7