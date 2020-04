Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00872-1

An electrically neutral radical has been found to be a potent chemical reducing agent when excited by light. Remarkably, it is produced from a positively charged precursor that has long been used as a strong excited-state oxidizing agent.

