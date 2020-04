Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01016-1

Wastewater could help estimate the total number of infections — and be an early-warning sign if the virus returns. Plus: preliminary evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and that masks might help, and a mega maths proof will finally be published.

