Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 03 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01028-x

Colleagues facing closed labs and enforced social distancing need a different type of support. Mentors must change their approach, says Ruth Gotian.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Oc0YfgEd5G4/d41586-020-01028-x