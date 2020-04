Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2131-1

Photoexcited acridine radical catalysts are found to have redox potentials more reducing than lithium, which is attributed to the population of higher-energy doublet excited states via a twisted intramolecular charge-transfer species.

