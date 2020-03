Articles

Published on Monday, 30 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 30 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2160-9

Single ytterbium ion qubits in nanophotonic cavities have long coherence times and can be optically read out in a single shot, establishing them as excellent candidates for optical quantum networks.

