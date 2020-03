Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2136-9

The mycobacterial ABC transporter IrtAB functions as a siderophore importer despite exhibiting an exporter fold in its structure, and contains a siderophore interaction domain capable of siderophore reduction and iron release inside the cell.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/iguCUfAMiD4/s41586-020-2136-9