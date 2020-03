Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2135-x

Genomic, transcriptomic and DNA methylation data from tissue samples from 208 Chinese patients with prostate cancer define the landscape of alterations in this population, and comparison with data from Western cohorts suggests that the disease may stratify into different molecular subtypes.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/lD5otgzvixk/s41586-020-2135-x