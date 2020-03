Articles

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2140-0

Circulating tumour DNA in blood is analysed to identify genomic features that distinguish early-stage lung cancer patients from risk-matched controls, and these are integrated into a machine-learning method for blood-based lung cancer screening.

