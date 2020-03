Articles

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2139-6

CEP83-mediated anchoring of the centrosome to the apical membrane in radial glial progenitor cells regulates their mechanical properties and thereby influences the size and configuration of the mammalian cortex.

