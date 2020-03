Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2118-y

An on-chip, all-electronic device based on the formation of a nanoplasma provides ultrafast electron transfer, enabling picosecond switching of electric signals and the generation of high-power terahertz pulses.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/aLl95Gs3C1w/s41586-020-2118-y