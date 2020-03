Articles

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2122-2

Scanning tunnelling microscopy and spectroscopy measurements show chiral edge states inside the superconducting gap of the heavy-fermion superconductor UTe2, indicating the presence of chiral spin-triplet superconductivity.

