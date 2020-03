Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 27 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00937-1

The US$9.4-million settlement ends a lawsuit brought over the way the University of Rochester in New York handled allegations against cognitive scientist Florian Jaeger.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/bchJoMbzFyM/d41586-020-00937-1