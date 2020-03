Articles

Nature, Published online: 27 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00953-1

A ‘human challenge’ study would involve exposing perhaps 100 healthy young people to the coronavirus and seeing whether those who get the vaccine escape infection. Plus: UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, and Neanderthals enjoyed a nice bit of fish.

