Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 26 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00935-3

In the first of two articles about laboratory closures triggered by COVID-19, scientists affected by the shutdowns outline the tools they are using to run their research groups remotely.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/u5xg9hise8o/d41586-020-00935-3