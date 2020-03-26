Daily briefing: Cruise ship coronavirus outbreak gave scientists ‘an ideal experiment’

Articles

Nature, Published online: 26 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00932-6

The COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess has given researchers the rare opportunity to study the virus in a highly controlled population, in which almost everyone was tested. Plus: families face heartbreak as non-coronavirus clinical trials are put on hold, and the healing ozone layer is getting the jet stream back on track in the Southern Hemisphere.

