Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00787-x

The Antarctic ozone hole shifted the jet stream in the Southern Hemisphere poleward, leading to hemisphere-wide climatic changes. But the Montreal Protocol, which banned ozone-depleting substances, has halted the shift.

