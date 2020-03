Articles

Nature, Published online: 25 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00899-4

Researchers hope that the antibody-laden blood of those who have recovered from coronavirus might reduce severe infections — but we don’t know yet if it will work. Plus: signs that the outbreak in Italy went undetected for weeks, and how running a quantum computer is like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.

