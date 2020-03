Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 24 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00896-7

Universities are closing worldwide, forcing instructors to turn to remote teaching. Here’s some expert advice on how to embrace the digital classroom.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/OBv9iWeHnAM/d41586-020-00896-7