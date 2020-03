Articles

Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 23 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00809-8

In 1980, a method was found to determine the amount of carbon dioxide in ancient air trapped in polar ice — providing direct evidence that CO2 is coupled to climate, and affects global temperatures in the past, present and future.

