Nature, Published online: 18 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00640-1

Satellite tracking of marine predators in the Southern Ocean has revealed key ecological areas under disproportionate pressure from human activities. These results show the value of tracking data for informing conservation efforts.

