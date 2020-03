Articles

Nature, Published online: 18 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00728-8

A zinc-sensing ion channel, Hodor, has now been found in the intestine of fruit flies. Hodor activates the TORC1 signalling pathway, and in doing so, influences organism-wide growth and metabolism.

