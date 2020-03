Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 18 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2085-3

Study of WSe2/WS2 moiré superlattices reveals the phase diagram of the triangular-lattice Hubbard model, including a Mott insulating state at half-filling and a possible magnetic quantum phase transition near 0.6 filling.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Ze40Y6qvQng/s41586-020-2085-3