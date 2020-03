Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 18 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00641-0

Cell death by a process called apoptosis inhibits inflammation in surrounding tissue. The finding that dying apoptotic cells release a tailored cocktail of metabolite molecules reveals a way in which they influence their living neighbours.

