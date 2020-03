Articles

Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 20 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00861-4

Scientists exposed to COVID-19 are a striking example of US authorities failing to test people and notify their contacts, a cornerstone of outbreak response. Plus: understanding how many covert coronavirus cases might be unwittingly infecting others and the Turing Awards goes to Toy Story graphics wizards.

