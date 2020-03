Articles

Nature, Published online: 18 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2130-2

A microscopy system that enables simultaneous recording from hundreds of neurons in the mouse visual cortex reveals that the brain enhances its coding capacity by representing visual inputs in dimensions perpendicular to correlated noise.

