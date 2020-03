Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 18 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00799-7

Hillel Furstenberg and Gregory Margulis applied theories of probability, randomness and dynamic systems to other areas of maths.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/2Ql2jIaQNoQ/d41586-020-00799-7