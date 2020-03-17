Daily briefing: First coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in United States

Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 17 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00802-1

The phase I trial of the vaccine from drug company Moderna is just the beginning of a long process to test safety and efficacy. Plus: a ‘completely accidental’ discovery hints at how to use standard silicon microchips in a quantum computer and a year without conferences raises the question of whether we need them at all.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/ohzo1h8xPHY/d41586-020-00802-1