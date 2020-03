Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2098-y

A general strategy for the synthesis of two-dimensional van der Waals heterostructure arrays is used to produce high-performance electronic devices, showing the potential of this scalable approach for practical technologies.

