Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 16 March 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00786-y

As scientific meetings are cancelled worldwide, researchers are rethinking how they network — a move that some say is long overdue.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Vy5fhzhcKTY/d41586-020-00786-y