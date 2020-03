Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 16 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2102-6

Thermal imaging data obtained from the spacecraft Hayabusa2 reveal that the carbonaceous asteroid 162173 Ryugu is an object of unusually high porosity.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/DRFqyQFUar8/s41586-020-2102-6