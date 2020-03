Articles

Nature, Published online: 11 March 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2070-x

Graphene is shown to be impermeable to helium and several other gases, except for hydrogen, which is attributed to the strong catalytic activity of ripples in the graphene sheet.

